Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Ayodhya district administration and police have conducted thorough site inspections and completed the necessary arrangements ahead of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam's visit on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police Ayodhya said.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, SSP Gaurav Grover said that the officials and security forces were briefed regarding the itinerary from the Mauritius PM's arrival to departure.

He said, "In Ayodhya district, extensive preparations have been made. Both the district administration and police officers have conducted thorough site inspections and completed all necessary arrangements. External officials and security forces required for the visit have been secured. A detailed briefing was held today."

He added that a meticulous "minute-by-minute" plan has been made to ensure security and arrangements during the program.

"The entire itinerary, from the VIP's arrival at the airport to their departure, has been meticulously planned minute-by-minute, with all duties and arrangements aligned accordingly to ensure the program's successful completion," SSP Ayodhya said.

After Varanasi, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam will be on a visit to Ayodhya today, where he will offer prayers at the Ram Temple.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he held wide-ranging talks with his Mauritian counterpart in Varanasi and that both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security and more.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "His coming to Kashi becomes even more special considering the cultural significance of this city and the strong cultural linkages between India and Mauritius. We reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional as well as global issues. We agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security and more."

The leaders held a bilateral meeting in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and greeted each other, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting and the exchange of documents, PM Modi said that it was a moment of pride for him to welcome Ramgoolam in Varanasi.

PM Modi said, "While we welcome today our friends from Mauritius, this is not just a formal meeting but a spiritual meeting, that is why I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but one family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's neighbourhood first policy and vision, Mahasagar." (ANI)

