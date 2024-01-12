Rachi (Jharkhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash from Jharkhand has written a letter to state Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding a "ban on the sale of liquor" and meat on the occasion of the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a letter to the Jharkhand CM, Prakash said, "I would like to respectfully say that a grand program of Ramlala 'Pran Pratishtha' is scheduled in Ayodhya on January 22. Lord Shri Ram is called an ideal man and Maryada Purushottam due to his nature, qualities and command. He left the kingdom and spent 14 years in exile. But still he is called a great king because he ruled following the path of truth, mercy, compassion, religion and dignity. Even today, when it comes to culture and morality, we all take the name of Lord Shri Ram".

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash further stated in his letter that the Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have declared January 22 as dry day in their respective states. "There will be no sale of liquor and meat there on January 22. Through this letter, I demand from you that the sale of liquor and meat should be banned in Jharkhand on 22 January."

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Prakash told ANI," We leave it to the discretion of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Ji as to what decision he takes... whether he believes in appeasement politics or takes decisions based on the wish of the people of the country and people of Jharkhand"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

The event has garnered significant global attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to attend the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

