New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): On the occasion of the eighth Ayurveda Day, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Ayurveda is like a boon in this era of nuclear power, pesticides, and a toxic environment.

With continuous efforts, the Ministry of Ayush has established more than 8,000 wellness centres across the country. To further strengthen the service delivery of the Ayush sector, the Ayush Grid Project was launched and arrangements were made to strengthen it.

Ayurveda Day is celebrated every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti. By organizing the event every year, the fame of Ayurveda Day has increased across the world. The need for medicinal plant cultivation is increasing rapidly across the world due to global expansion. This time on the occasion of the eighth Ayurveda Day, a micro website of Ayurveda Day was created which got the support of about 20 crore people from all over the world.

In his presidential address, Sonowal said that the message of Ayurveda Day's global campaign 'Ayurveda for One Health' and the global theme of the G-20 meeting 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' have left such an indelible impression that the whole world is watching.

Special guest of the program, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta praised the Ministry of Ayush for celebrating Ayurveda Day on this large scale in the country and the world and also underlined the efforts being made by the Haryana Government for the development of Ayurveda.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Munjapara Mahendrabhai, present at the celebration of Ayurveda Day, said that institutions like IIT, AIIMS and CSIR have joined hands with Ayush to understand the molecular properties of Ayurvedic medicines. With the help of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), mapping of medicinal plants present across the country is being done.

Munajpara said that Ayurveda is not limited to human health only but there are other streams related to it like Vrikshayurveda, Animal Ayurveda and all these together create a healthy Ayurveda environment. Notification of regulation of Ayurveda diet by FSSAI is a big success for Ayush.

On this occasion, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the data recorded in the microsite specially created for the celebration of the eighth Ayurveda Day shows that about 20 crore people from all over the world cooperated in the month-long campaign, in a total of 20 thousand activities. Around 17 lakh people participated. The microsite reached 102 countries and "Run for Ayurveda" was organized at 424 locations.

News of these events was published in regional and national media of about 80 countries.

Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana G. Anupama, President of All India Ayurveda Mahasammelan, Padma Bhushan Vaidya Trigun, Ayurveda Advisor of Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Manoj Nesri also addressed the program.

Jaideep Mishra, Financial Advisor and Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Ministry of Ayush, Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Jayant Devpujari, Chairman, National Council for Indian System of Medicine and Professor Rabi Narayan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences were present in the program. Acharyas and Vice Chancellors of many Ayurvedic universities were also present.

It is noteworthy that in the National Dhanvantari Ayurveda Awards program, the National Dhanvantari Ayurveda Awards were announced for distinguished service in the field of Ayurveda.

These special honours were given to Vaidya RM Awahad, Vaidya PV Damania, and Vaidya L Mahadevan Sarma.

The two-day program of Ayurveda Day ended with the message that we have to convert the mass message of Ayurveda into a mass movement through public participation and establish Ayurveda on the global platform. (ANI)

