New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, three Ayush hospitals in Delhi served coronavirus patients and helped in their recovery by lending them a healing environment, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

He was addressing a function to mark 75th years of Independence and 225th year of homoeopathy.

During the pandemic, three Ayush hospitals -- Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Charak Sansthan, Nehru Homeopathic Hospital and Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital -- treated coronavirus patients, he said.

"These hospitals showed excellent results in treating Covid patients. This has happened not only because of the medical treatment, but also by the healing environment they were in, which helped in increasing the patient's satisfaction," he said.

The Delhi health minister also said that homoeopathy and the AYUSH system of medicine are helping people heal from various illnesses without any side-effects.

Jain commended homoeopathic doctors on the occasion of 225 years of homoeopathy, a medical treatment system that was founded by Samuel Hahnemann, considered as the 'Father of Homoeopathy'.

The Board of Homoeopathic System of Medicine announced that it would organise free medical camps, tree plantation, seminars and other activities to promote the homoeopathic system of medicine, which will run till next year, the health department said in a statement.

Jain also said that prevention of a disease is better than cure, and health is something that we can protect.

"Most of our focus is on illness, whereas it should be on wellness. A doctor should not only be consulted after contracting a disease, but also when a person is healthy. The doctors of the AYUSH system of medicine can do this task very firmly. In this system, a healthy person can consult a doctor. It should not be a norm to visit a doctor only after we fall ill," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also said that doctors should be calm, polite and compassionate in their behaviour. This can lead to the healing of most of the patients who come to them. Doctors should work on building faith in patient.

"We should raise a war against diseases by also using laughter and confidence as weapons," Jain said.

On the occasion, Jain honoured various homoeopathic doctors of Delhi by giving mementoes.

