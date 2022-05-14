New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is transforming the healthcare sector and bringing revolutionary changes to the lives of all citizens.

In a tweet, the minister said more than 21.9 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have been created and 53,341 health facilities have been registered under the mission.

As many 11,677 healthcare professionals are registered under the programme till now.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was launched by the government on September 27, 2021 with the aim to make healthcare more accessible for citizens and enable greater efficiencies for healthcare quality and continuity of treatment.

