Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): The suicide bomber responsible for the deadly attack on a wedding ceremony at the residence of a peace committee member in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan has been identified as an Afghan national, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in the attack, which took place near Qureshi Morr on Friday night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack occurred on Friday during a wedding ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A building collapsed after the blast, according to local police official Muhammad Adnan, who said the structure was being used by members of a peace committee at the time of the incident, reported by Al Jazeera.

The blast targeted a building where members of a peace committee had gathered for a wedding. Police stated that guests were taking part in traditional drum dancing when the suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a room, causing a powerful explosion that led to the partial collapse of the building.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged. According to investigators, the bomber has been identified as 21-year-old Abdul Rehman, an Afghan national.

Ary News reported that the footage shows the attacker, draping a white shawl around him, entering the wedding venue. During the tribal dance, he suddenly left the main gathering area and moved toward a room at the back where tribal elders were present. Moments after entering the room, he detonated the explosives, causing the roof to collapse.

The attack occurred during the wedding ceremony of the nephew of Peace Committee head Noor Alam Mehsud.

Security analysts have pointed out that Afghanistan has increasingly become a base of operations for terrorist activities, with Afghan militants being used as hired attackers inside Pakistan, reported Ary News.

Last year, a suicide bombing near the Islamabad District Courts, carried out by an Afghan national, killed at least 12 people and injured more than a dozen others. (ANI)

