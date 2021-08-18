New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has enabled poor people to afford treatment at the same hospital-like the well-off.

"The scheme has empowered all eligible beneficiaries with cashless and paperless healthcare services benefits of up to Rs 5 Lakhs per family per year. Thus, many disadvantaged sections can afford treatment without turning to moneylenders," he further said

On the staunch political commitment on the journey towards Universal Health Coverage in India, he noted that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble background enables him to feel the pain of the poor and helpless."

He took the occasion to exhort common people to spread the word of the scheme so that more and more people are enrolled such that medical care can be extended in need to them under the programme.

Citing examples from his personal life, the Minister noted that the scheme has enabled poor people to afford treatment at the same hospital-like his well-off peer.

With the completion of more than 2 crore hospital admissions landmark on Tuesday, treatments worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore have been provided to date through a growing network of 23,000 public and private empanelled hospitals to patients across 33 States/UTs in the country since the launch of the scheme on 23rd September 2018.

Chairing an event Arogya Dhara-2.0 to mark the completion of 2 crore treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), he also launched key initiatives like Adhikar Patra, Abhinandan Patra and Ayushman Mitra.

Expressing his elation at the achievement and congratulating every employee who has made the feat possible, the Union Health Minister said, "Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is an ambitious scheme ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for the poor and underprivileged people."

Mandaviya also virtually inaugurated Arogya Dhara 2.0 to increase the reach of the AB PM-JAY programme to the poorest of the poor households in the country and to make the beneficiaries aware of the scheme.

"The key initiative was also launched in the event, which is 'Adhikar Patra' which will issue to the beneficiaries during their hospital admissions for treatment under PM-JAY scheme to make them aware about their rights so that they can claim free and cashless healthcare services up to Rs five lakhs under the scheme," stated in the release.

"Abhinandan Patra will be a 'thank you note' to be issued to the beneficiaries during their discharge after the treatment under PM-JAY for availing the benefits of AB PM-JAY scheme. The Abhinandan Patra is also accompanied by a feedback form to be filled in by the beneficiary regarding the service they received under the scheme," it was further stated.

"Ayushman Mitra is another key initiative launched which provides an opportunity to all citizens to contribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat by helping eligible people to get their Ayushman Cards created and bring them under the ambit of the scheme. This can be done by logging in to https://pmjay.gov.in/ayushman-mitrato to create an Ayushman Mitra ID which can then be shared with eligible people. While getting Ayushman Cards and while availing treatments under the scheme the Ayushman Mitra ID can be shared by beneficiaries to CSC/empanelled hospital," it is added in the release.

Dr RS Sharma, the CEO, National Health Authority Dr RS Sharma, lauded the NHA's robust IT platforms for enabling a simpler, fast, cashless, transparent and paperless entire claim process for beneficiaries to seek financial aid Rs five lakh in a time-bound manner anywhere in the country and hoped to soon achieve the government's target of verifying and enrolling over 50 crore beneficiaries under the scheme.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary thanked the entire NHA family for this achievement in a short time and noted that the scheme has revolutionised hospital care in the three years of its existence.

Dr Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO, NHAand Dr Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO, NHA and other senior officials were present at the event. (ANI)

