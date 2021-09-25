Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): In a bid to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in collaboration with Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) organized a cycle rally as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

CISF personnel and men from ChPT participated in the cycle rally on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 22-Year-Old Man in Thane’s Bhayandar; Accused Arrested.

"#CISF personnel @ ChPT, Chennai organised a "Cycle Rally" at Chennai to mark and celebrate #CISF #GoldenJubileeYear. CISF officers & men from ChPT, SZ & SS HQ took part in the cycle rally," CISF said in a tweet.

Speaking to ANI, Anjana Sinha IPS, Inspector General (South) said, "Today it is a very happy day to flag off this rally in commemoration of 27 years of Indian Independence. CISF has been organizing this rally and awareness camp across the country. This time Chennai Port Trust has organised it with CISF in the state."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1, Says Official.

She further said that there are a total of 200 people who participated in the rally and have gone to visibly motivate the youth. "I hope all the 200 participants who are infused and have gone with the vision of spreading the message of Indian Independence will be able to visibly motivate the youth today," she added.

All the participants will be seen as a token of celebration of India's independence during this 6.5 km long rally.

Wishing luck to all the participants, Sinha said, "This is a 6.5 km long rally and I wish good luck to all the rallies."

According to the IPS officer, CISF is a good career that gives many opportunities to serve the nation. "Apart from salaries and additional perks, CISF is a good career because it gives many opportunities to serve the country with the mandatory placement to serve the areas of national interest. And definitely, it is a promising career for women too," the officer said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)