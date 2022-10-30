Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)) [India], October 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav comes in support of Azam Khan, a day after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case and said that the main target of the BJP government is Mohammad Azam Khan, the socialist leader of Rampur, on whom fake cases are being registered every day and he is being harassed in every way.

"Mohammad Azam Khan stands in the eyes of the BJP government because he is a staunch opponent of communal forces and is committed to democracy and socialism. He has a special interest in creative work. Mohammad Azam Khan has been a leader of the constant struggle for the constitution and secularism," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief hit out at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that BJP is annoyed that Azam Khan made a high-end educational institution in Rampur.

"The BJP is annoyed that Mohammad Azam Khan made a high-end educational institution Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which was sure to give a chance to the youth of this area to progress," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav further added that instead of appreciating the great work, the BJP government was bent on destroying the Vishwa Vidyalaya itself.

"How many false cases were filed against Mohammad Azam Khan? BJP is engaged in demolishing Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University," he said.

He further added that the BJP government should remember that the spirit of animosity has no place in politics. In a democracy, the ruling party and the opposition have equal roles.

"Mohammad Azam Khan is not an ordinary person, he has been MLA from Rampur ten times, MP thrice, Minister in the state government many times, and Leader of the Opposition has also been there. The conspiracy hatched by the BJP to sideline him in politics will be heavy on him. The people of the state will never tolerate the immoral conduct of the BJP," he said. (ANI)

