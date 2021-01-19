Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) The chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji and the founder chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty are among those who have been selected for the annual awards given by the Press Club of Bangalore.

Premji has been chosen for 'Press Club Person of the Year', while Dr Shetty and actor-Director Sudeep Sanjeev have been selected for the 'Press Club Special Award.'

Besides them 25 senior journalists have been selected for the 'Press Club Annual Awards', a release said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will facilitate the awardees at a function scheduled for the third week of February, it said.

