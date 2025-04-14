Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) RSS leader Sunil Ambekar said on Monday that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had taken steps to foster unity within society, particularly among the Hindu community.

The Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh asserted that the country operates solely by the Constitution.

He said Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions to drafting the Indian Constitution were unparalleled.

"People may not have understood it at the time, but with the passage of years, we now understand the steps Ambedkar took to keep the society, especially the Hindu community, united," Ambekar told reporters after paying tribute to the Father of the Constitution at his memorial at Pune railway station on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary.

He said Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution was incomparable. "Regardless of who says what, this country functions as per the Constitution," he added.

He said while drafting the Constitution, Ambedkar realised that solutions to the issues faced by the nation must be sought internally rather than externally.

The Sangh leader urged citizens to reject discrimination and work towards building a society rooted in harmony and unity.

"If differences crop up among communities due to some political reasons, people should remember Dr Ambedkar," he added.

