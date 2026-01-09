Los Angeles [US], January 9 (ANI): Netflix's popular series 'Black Mirror' has been renewed for the eighth season.

On Friday, Netflix shared this exciting update by releasing a transcript of a conversation with creator Charlie Brooker, in which he beamed about the show's three Golden Globe nominations, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The seventh edition of Brooker's dystopian anthology series immediately topped Netflix charts upon its April 2025 release, accruing 10.6 million views in its first full week on the platform. The six episodes included a sequel to what is regarded as one of the most popular episodes in the program's history: USS Callister.

The episodes earned Brooker a nomination for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, along with acting nominations for Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti for their performances in "Common People" and "Eulogy," respectively.

In an August, 2025 conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooker said he's got "plenty more Black Mirror stories ready to go."

"The way that technology is improving, there are new Black Mirror-y ideas you can see all the time," he said. "I was reading the other day about people's mental delusions being reinforced by large language models and AIs who chat with you, and you can almost immediately see several story ideas start leaping out at you. There's plenty more horrible oil in the tank, basically." (ANI)

