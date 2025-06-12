New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Live music performances, art installations, and a curated menu will be part of the three-part multisensory experience at Travancore Palace here to celebrate the magic of monsoon.

Curated by Excurators Events in collaboration with India Cultural Hub, 'Baarish' will take place on June 21, July 26, and August 23, offering audiences an opportunity to reconnect with the season through music, art, performance, and cuisine.

"Baarish", designed as a multisensory experience, will aim to create sonic landscapes, rediscover monsoon legends, and blend seasonal memories.

"Curated to inspire people to step out and revel in the monsoon, the evening will include a Megh Malhar invocation and a santoor performance. The palace will come alive with interactive installations, a monsoon-thali by Café Lota, and an immersive talk by art historian Eric Chopra on monsoon in Indian art," Minhal Hasan, founder, Excurators, said in a statement.

"Baarish seeks to archive the season as experience, emotion, and memory - opening space for conversation, reflection, and joyful celebration of rain," he added.

An installation at the entrance that brings together sound, mist, and ambient visuals will set the mood for the evening, followed by a collaborative musical performance by Ashim Berry, Lalit Kumar, Kumar Sarang, and Anant Raina that will blend santoor, tabla, and vocals in a meditative tribute to the onset of rain.

Chopra will lead an illustrated art talk, "Moods of Megh - Monsoon in Indian Art", through various paintings of medieval India that evoke the chequered ways in which the rains were imagined.

From "Abhisarika Nayika" and "Madhumadhavi Ragini" to the stormy scenes by artist Manaku, Chopra will weave a narrative that showcases how the monsoon has been imagined throughout Indian history as a force that stirs the heart and stokes the senses.

A key highlight will be 'The Baarish Ensemble' ft. Mooralala Marwada. The performance blends folk and contemporary sounds in a unique musical homage.

The ensemble will reinterpret Marwada's folk-rooted music by weaving rich, evocative layers that add new dimensions to its emotional and spiritual depth. The artists in the ensemble are Anirban Ghosh, Yusra Naqvi, Diyatom, Nikhil, Pranay, Subhankar, Vaibhav, and Mooralala Marwada.

A curated culinary experience by Cafe Lota will present dishes inspired by the flavours and ingredients of the monsoon season.

Infused with the essence of the rains, each creation highlights regional specialties, fresh seasonal produce, and heartwarming tastes that evoke the mood of "Baarish".

