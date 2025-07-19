Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday praised the massive success of Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav, calling the Rs 1 lakh crore investment a "foundation stone for the state's golden future."

Speaking at the investment summit held in Rudrapur, Ramdev said that Uttarakhand had emerged as a global hub for wellness, spirituality, education, and health, and that the investment push would only boost its stature further.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Nearly 42 Lakh Electors Not Found at Addresses During the Ongoing SIR Drive, Says Election Commission.

"This festival, which gathered an investment of more than one lakh crore rupees, will lay a new foundation stone for its golden future," he told mediapersons.

He later added, "An investment of more than one lakh crore rupees is a huge achievement... Today, Uttarakhand has become a huge destination for health, education, religion and spirituality worldwide."

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan 'Ceasefire' and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

Ramdev also highlighted the changing image of the hill state, saying, "People from all over the world visit Uttarakhand as a wedding destination, as a wellness destination... Uttarakhand is not only India's but the world's biggest spiritual capital."

Speaking at the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that terrorism and Naxalism no longer dare to raise their heads in the country, crediting the nation's leadership for creating a secure environment that supports economic growth and investment.

Dhami described the event as a historic moment for the state's development.

"...Today, terrorism and Naxalism in the country dare not raise their heads. Today, the country has also set new benchmarks in the field of cooperation...Today's occasion has been marked as an important chapter in Uttarakhand's development journey. We are holding the third....ceremony of the Uttarakhand Global Investment Summit..." he said while addressing investors and dignitaries.

He added that the event had become an important chapter in Uttarakhand's development journey, highlighting the government's commitment to transforming the state into a thriving investment destination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple government projects worth Rs 1,271 crore by pressing the digital remote button, alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur.

The Home Minister was also felicitated by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who joined him for the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for various schemes under the Uttarakhand government.

Shah took a strong swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of "torturing agitators" when the people of Uttarakhand were fighting for the demand of a state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)