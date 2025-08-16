New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Saturday hit out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for "choosing Modi over people" while "democracy is under attack".

Tagore said that while the Centre ignores having a debate on the alleged electoral fraud, or "vote chori," both parties worked together to praise and pass the Mines and Minerals Bill and stood shoulder to shoulder with the BJP.

"Babu's party + Jagan's party = BJP's floor partners today. While 239 Opposition MPs demanded a Vote Chori debate, Jagan party MP Guru gave a full speech on the Mines & Minerals Bill -- and stayed silent on democracy being looted," Congress' Manickam Tagore wrote in a post on X.

While the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the YSRCP has not aligned with the BJP or the INDIA bloc. The YSRCP also registered a defeat in the 2024 assembly election, losing to the TDP-BJP alliance.

Even though YSRCP has never talked about getting close to the Opposition alliance, the party's chief, and former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a protest in Delhi in 2024.

However, with the recent passing of the Mines and Minerals Bill being supported by the YSRCP, Tagore mentioned how party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy praised he legislation for reforms in Deep-seated mineral expansion, Strategic resource access, and Transparent trading.

"The arrogant Modi Sarkar ducked the Vote Chori debate and rushed Bills with just a few BJP MPs, Babu & Jagan Party MPs speaking. On the floor of the House, Babu's party and Jagan's party stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the BJP," Tagore's post stated.

"When Andhra's democracy is under attack, Babu & Jagan choose Modi over the people -- in Parliament and in Andhra. We will fight for both resources and the right to vote. Growth must always align with justice & the Constitution," he added.

YSRCP MP Gurumoorthy participated in the discussion regarding the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill 2025 on August 12, with the bill being passed in the lower house on the same day.

"Welcomed reforms in deep-seated mineral expansion, strategic resource access and transparent trading. Requested to consider tribal safeguards, curb illegal mining in Nellore, and ensure financial accountability in APMDC. Re-iterated that growth must align with justice and constitutional principles," the MP mentioned in a post on X.

The new legislation now allows private players and foreign direct investment (FDI) to participate in the exploration and development of critical minerals.

The Centre has also launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025 to establish a robust framework for self-reliance in the critical mineral sector. Under this mission, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects from 2024-25 to 2030-31. (ANI)

