India News | Badaun Double Murder Case: Brother of Main Accused Sent to 14 Days' Judicial Custody

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Badaun Court has sent Javed, the brother of the main accused in the double murder case, to 14 days' judicial custody.

Javed was produced in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate by the Civil Lines Police on Friday.

He was arrested on March 20 night from Bareilly, days after two minor children were hacked to death at their home allegedly by his elder brother, Sajid, a barber in Badaun's Baba colony.

Sajid, the prime accused in the case, was killed in an exchange of fire with the police hours after committing the crime on Tuesday last.

A day after the incident, Javed approached the police and surrendered in Bareilly.

Ahead of his surrender, Javed released a video, in which he could be heard saying, "I ran straight to Delhi and from there, I have come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did."

"As there was a big crowd in Budaun, I went to Delhi. Now I have come to Bareilly to surrender because I have many call recordings in which I was told that my brother had committed murder. I don't know why he has done this, as we had a good relationship with that family," Javed told the police.

Budaun Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said, "The second accused, Javed, who is the brother of accused Sajid, has been arrested by the district police. He surrendered in Bareilly, his video is viral. After talking to the officers, our team is bringing him back. Further action will be taken after questioning him."

IG Bareilly range Rakesh Kumar Singh had earlier said that Sajid was killed in retaliatory fire in a police encounter on March 20 when he was attempting to escape.

An FIR was registered against two persons Sajid and Javed based on a complaint filed by the deceased children's father at the Civil Lines Police station.

Sajid had entered the house of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

