Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] June 23 (ANI): Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, and Chardham Police Control Room have informed the tourists and devotees about the blockage of the Badrinath National Highway near Bhanerpani, Pipalkoti.

Due to heavy and continuous rainfall from last night, the Badrinath highway is blocked, and work to open the road is underway. The team faces problems as stones continuously fall, hindering the work to reopen the route.

Taking to its official X account, the Chamoli police wrote, "Due to continuous rain since late night, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked near #Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti). The work to open it is going on.

Due to the continuous falling of stones from the hill, the work of opening the road is being hindered.

The Chardham Police Control Room also informed the passengers about the incident and urged them to be patient. They have also provided helpline numbers in case of an emergency.

The tweet said, "Passengers are requested to please maintain patience. Helpline number 0135-2714484 Contact 9897846203."

