Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag on Thursday morning, Chamoli Police said.

Sharing the visuals of the debris on X, Chamoli Police wrote, "Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag."

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway blocked near Kameda was opened for traffic at 6:35 AM on Thursday morning.

Chamoli Police wrote on X, "Latest route update, 10.07.2025 Time 6:35 AM, the Badrinath National Highway blocked near Kameda has been opened for traffic."

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route, and restoration work is underway on Thursday.

Dilpreet, a passenger travelling to Rishikesh, said that he had been stuck on the route for the last four hours.

"We were going to Rishikesh when the landslide happened. We have been stuck here for the last four hours. Stones and debris have fallen here. The cranes have come to clear the route," Dilpreet told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, traffic movement on the Badrinath National Highway resumed after authorities cleared a temporary blockade caused by debris near Nandprayag and Umatta areas on Monday morning.

The Badrinath National Highway remained blocked for commuters near Nandprayag and Umatta earlier due to the debris following heavy rains in the district.

Chamoli witnessed 19.2 mm of rainfall while Rudraprayag received 20.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to a press release by IMD, extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) is very likely at isolated places over southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and south Chhattisgarh on July 9. Very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during July 9-12; Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on July 10. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on July 9, and East Rajasthan from July 11 to 13.

Localised landslides, mudslides, landslips, mudslips, landsinks and mudsinks are expected in the regions with extremely heavy and very heavy rainfall, the press release said. (ANI)

