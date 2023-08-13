New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A bag was found near the Shram Shakti Bhawan in Central Delhi on Sunday evening, police said.

It was later found to belong to an electrician and the bag was handed over to him, a senior police official said.

Also Read | Twitter Ads Revenue: Income From Ad Revenue Sharing by X Liable to 18% GST, If It Exceeds Threshold, Say Experts.

The official said the bag contained tools used in electrical works.

Security has been heightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. PTI NIT

Also Read | Cheetah Nirva Missing From Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh Since July 21 Captured (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)