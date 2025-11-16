Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri concluded his Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 on Sunday.

The 10-day padayatra covered Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from November 7 to 16.

"Today is the last day of the padayatra. From today, we will all begin a continuous intellectual journey, working towards social harmony in India... The people of Braj will pledge to make it meat and alcohol-free... The journey will continue in our hearts, and there will be no rest until India becomes a Hindu nation..." Acharya Shastri told ANI.

He further urged the youth not to indulge in alcohol and to actively work for the cause of Hindutva, ensuring that Hindu culture is passed on to future generations and that the flag of Sanatan Dharma continues to fly.

"I request youth to not indulge in alcohol consumption as alcohol is making the nation weak, so stay away from alcohol....perform tasks for the cause of Hindutva, so that Hindu culture is passed securely to future generation....so that the flag of Sanatan Dharma continues to fly," he further said.

"Religious fanatics take out Yatras and talk about unrest in the country. We tell Hindus that if you remain united, our Guruji's principle will be proven: that we will not spare you if you provoke us," added Shastri.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participated in the 'Sanatan Hindu Unity Padayatra' and received prasad at the Samarasata Bhoj.

In a post on X, he wished success for the 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' and emphasised that fostering social harmony is of utmost importance.

"Even Lord Gopal Krishna will smile... Heartfelt best wishes for the success of the 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' of the Peethadheeshwar of 'Bageshwar Dham', the revered Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji...The sentiment of social harmony is very essential," said Yadav.

Additionally, spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya joined Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in the Hindu Ekta Padyatra. During the Padyatra, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya announced that they will soon organise a yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It felt very nice to be here. We will soon organise a yatra in Kashmir..." Rambhadracharya told ANI. (ANI)

