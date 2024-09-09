Bahraich, Sep 9 (PTI) Incorrect reports of wolf sighting and crowds gathering at search sites are denting the Uttar Pradesh forest department's efforts in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil to capture or neutralise a pack that has killed eight people and injured more than 20 since mid-July.

To track the movement of the pack that has struck fear in more than 50 villages in the tehsil, the department has deployed 165 forest personnel and 18 shooters. Aiding their search are thermal camera-equipped drones and snap cameras in forests.

Four wolves have been captured under "Operation Bhediya", said officials but rued incorrect sighting reports have led to difficulties in launching immediate searches. The size of the pack remains elusive but they say that two remain to be caught.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh said sometimes "we receive reports of wolves being sighted in 10-15 different places, and at other times, two, four or six... in reality, there could have be none (in an area)".

"This causes undue pressure for immediate searches. However, our decisions are made based on our discretion," he said.

Singh said from a distance one can confuse a hyena for a wolf. Their behaviour is different as a wolf will flee upon hearing a drone, while a hyena remain unaffected.

Recently a wolf was traced but it managed to flee before the search team could close the perimeter, possibly because it heard a drone, the DFO said.

Besides incorrect reports, Singh said, "whenever we conduct a search operation based on pugmarks, public curiosity disrupts our efforts. Crowds cause interference, increasing the chances of the animals escaping."

"Over the past two to three days, the troublesome wolves have not been located by either drones or snap cameras," he said.

With searches underway, teams are putting up posters and banners in villages and organising meetings to educate locals on how to stay safe from wolves, including keeping doors closed and not sleeping outside.

Singh said to prevent the entry of a wolf into a village, firecrackers are being burst to scare it.

Chief Conservator of Forests Renu Singh told reporters, "Eight people have died and 20 have been injured in wolf attacks. Out of six wolves sighted, we have captured four, but no wolf has been apprehended since the last capture on August 29."

With the help of 165 forest personnel, 18 shooters, drones and pugmark analysis, the forest department is making every effort to track the pack, she said and added that the affected areas have been mapped and divided into three sections.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said necessary arrangements have been made by the district administration in the affected areas of Mahasi.

"Night shelters have been established in panchayat buildings and schools for those without accommodation. Doors have been installed in 120 houses, and over 300 more houses have been identified for door installation. Solar lights have been installed in some areas, with work ongoing in others," she said.

