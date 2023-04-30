Bahraich/Shravasti (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said while people are scrambling for food in Pakistan, the government here is distributing free ration to crores of people, all thanks to BJP.

Addressing election rallies ahead of civic body polls, Pathak said, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor in the state and in the country are getting free houses and free ration, while at the same time, there is an outcry even for wheat flour in neighbouring country Pakistan."

Pathak said that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state and in the country, the pace of development has increased significantly.

"There are no goons and mafia in the state, as the Yogi Adityanath government has broken their back," Pathak said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress-led UPA government of being deep in corruption, pointing out some of its ministers had even been sent to jail.

"The image of India in the world then had become that of a corrupt country. After Modi ji took the reins, he went across countries, and presented an improved picture of India. He implemented on ground the message of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay," Pathak said.

The politician said that during the SP regime, Etawah and Saifai used to get 24-hour electricity supply, while now the entire state is getting 24-hour electricity supply.

Bahraich and Shravasti will vote for candidates in the urban local body polls on May 4, while counting of votes will be held on May 13.

