Puri (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): The coastal town of Puri is immersed in devotion and cultural splendour as the grand 'Bahuda Yatra' unfolds as the ceremonial chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra leave the Shri Gundicha Temple and return to the Shri Jagannath Temple.

The festival completes its last act with Bahuda Yatra, the "return journey," deeply spiritual and a cultural spectacle with people witnessing the return of Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha chariot, Lord Balabhadra's Taladhwaja chariot, and Goddess Subhadra's Darpadalan chariot.

Though the pulling of chariots was slated to start at 4 pm, it began at about 2.45 pm much ahead of the schedule amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath', 'Haribol' and beating of cymbals.

Earlier, the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, were carried to 'Taladwaj', 'Darpadalan' and 'Nandighosh' chariots respectively in a ritual called 'Pahandi'.

The pahandi of the trinity began with Chakraraj Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhdra, Devi Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath.

Though the 'Pahandi' ritual was earlier scheduled to begin at 12 noon, it started at 10 am, much earlier. The ceremonial procession took around two hours following which the deities were seated on the chariots.

The return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to their main temple is seen as a return to cosmic order, where they resume their divine roles and join Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath's consort.

This marks the culmination of the annual Rath Yatra festival, drawing lakhs of devotees to the sacred city. The streets of Puri buzz with vibrant performances as artists and devotees celebrate the occasion.

Amid the beating of gongs, and blowing of conches and cymbals, Pahandi rituals were performed by the Sevayats. While Lord Balabhadra was carried to the chariot on a line called 'Dhadi Pahandi', Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath, was brought to her 'Darpadalan' chariot in a special procession called 'Sunya Pahandi' (the Goddess looking at the sky while being carried to the chariot) by servitors.

Before the Pahandi, a number of customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam' were held before the presiding deities came out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual or sweeping of the floor of the chariots with a golden broom was performed by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, on all the chariots. The ritual started at 1.35 pm.

The Gajapati Maharaja began Chhera Pahanra on Taladwaj chariot of Lord Balabhadra followed by Lord Jagannath's chariot and lastly on Devi Subhadra's chariot.

Lakhs of devotees have thronged the pilgrim town of Puri to witness the annual Bahuda Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra said, "All the rituals of Mahaprabhu are taking place ahead of their scheduled time. With his blessings, everyone is working with great enthusiasm. We hope that the Yatra will conclude at the right time today...I extend heartfelt greetings and gratitude to our servitors for doing everything on time..."

Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling also spoke to ANI and said, "The weather is so good today. Preparatory work is also good. 'Nitikanti' is taking place ahead of the scheduled time. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Bahuda Yatra will go on smoothly. We pray to Lord Jagannath that this is His Yatra and the coming together of devotees and God should happen smoothly, and that the Yatra takes place well..."

Security arrangements were significantly strengthened outside the Shri Gundicha Temple, also known as the Mausi Maa Temple.

Police presence was enhanced, particularly outside the Shri Gundicha Temple, where nearly 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the massive gathering of devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said extensive security measures are in place for the smooth conduct of the return chariot festival.He said, "More than 10000 police personnel have been deployed... We have around eight companies of the RAF."

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Khurania on Saturday also expressed confidence in the peaceful conduct of the grand festival amid heightened security deployment.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the Bahuda Yatra with a striking sand sculpture on Puri beach on July 4.

Girijashankar Sarangi, a devotee, shared the significance of the occasion and said, "Mahaprabhu was born here at Gundicha Temple... Today, after nine days of celebrations, Mahaprabhu will be heading home. On the way, Mahaprabhu's chariot will stop at the Mausi Maa temple, where he will be offered poda pitha, and it will then be distributed as prasad among devotees. The procession will then proceed to the Shri Jagannath Temple." (ANI)

