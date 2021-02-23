Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sae Vanjape, the niece of jailed Pune-based builder D S Kulkarni, in an alleged multicrore fraud case.

In the order passed on Monday, Justice Nitin Sambre asked her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount.

Vanjape was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Pune Police in 2018. After a sessions court rejected her bail application, she moved the high court.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, her lawyer, argued that Vanjape's bank account was misused by a co-accused and there was no evidence of her own involvement in the case.

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of Rs 184.45 crore of depositors' money by Kulkarni's firm, DSK Developers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)