Noida, Feb 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday hit out at the "system" that granted bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives including that of four farmers, within four months of the incident.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) also questioned the country's judicial system over bail given to Ashish Mishra. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait is believed to have brokered a truce between the local villagers and government authorities in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Kya vyavastha hai!! Char kisano ko raunda, char mahine mein zamanat... (What a system! Mowed down four farmers, got bail in four months)," Chaudhary said in a tweet in Hindi.

The RLD president had met the families of the four farmers who were killed on October 3, 2021 in the Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh after they were knocked down by a jeep.

Ashish Mishra, an accused in the case, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

BKU spokesperson Saurabh Upadhyay described the court order granting bail to the minister's son as an "undemocratic attack" on the "democracy" in the country.

"Is it that easy for people charged with murder to get bail?" he asked and hit out at the Centre for not asking the minister to step down from his post.

"When will the farmers of the country get justice?" Upadhyay asked while noting that the government is yet to deliver on the promises it had made to farmers, who ended their year-long anti-farm laws protest in December 2021.

Opposition parties and farmers' groups have been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra as the Union minister of state for home affairs in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

They have also voiced their apprehension that being a Union minister, Mishra could influence the investigation in the case, in which eight people -- four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist -- were killed.

