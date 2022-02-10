Mumbai, February 10: A horrifying incident has come to light from Mumbai where a 45-year-old man infected with HIV allegedly raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter in their shanty near Bombay Hospital. The incident took place last week. The Azad Maidan police arrested the accused late on Monday.

As per the report published in The Indian Express, the incident came to light when the victim went and shared her ordeal with a woman who lives in a neighbouring shanty on Monday afternoon. Later, the woman took the victim to the Azad Maidan police station and lodged a complaint. Reportedly, the incident took place when the victim's mother, who is also HIV positive, was away. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Raped Minor Stepdaughter Several Times In Past Two Years In Moradabad; Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, the police are currently checking whether the HIV-positive accused has infected his minor stepdaughter as well. A case was registered under relevant sections of rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

