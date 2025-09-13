Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 13 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday lauded the Centre for the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and called it a "powerful symbol" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the development of North-East India.

PM Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang rail line worth over Rs 8,070 crore, along with the Sairang railway station.

Addressing a public meeting in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said, "Today is a historic day for our state. We are deeply honoured to welcome the Prime Minister to Mizoram for the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway and Sairang railway station, a landmark achievement that marks a new chapter in our journey towards connectivity and progress."

He called PM Modi's visit to the state a "powerful symbol" of the Centre's commitment to North-East India.

"The Prime Minister's presence here today is a powerful symbol of your unwavering commitment to the development of the North-East and to the vision of an inclusive, connected India," he said.

Lauding the railway line as an engineering marvel, CM Lalduhoma said, "This railway line is more than a feat of engineering. It is a symbol of inclusion, national integration, and the shared aspirations of our people. It brings Mizoram closer to the rest of India and India closer to Mizoram."

PM Modi also flagged off the express trains of Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

Meanwhile, loco pilots of the trains expressed joy and said "Ab Dilli door nahi" (Now, Delhi is not far away).

A loco pilot told ANI, "This is a matter of joy that a new train is being flagged off...It feels good that I will run the train on a new route. The train will go to Delhi."

Akshay Kumar, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot, said, "I am overjoyed. I think this is really good for Aizawl that it will now have direct connectivity with Delhi. Yahan se Dilli ab door nahi hai."

Welcoming the move, a Train Manager said that the express trains should have started much earlier.

He said, "We are very excited. This should have been done much earlier, but it is happening now. Everything will be closer gradually. Ab Dilli zyada door nahi hai." (ANI)

