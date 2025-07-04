Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the statue of Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa I in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday. In his address, the Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of "Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi," under which it is crucial to make our "thousands of years" old culture, its history and the inspiring figures, accessible to our youth and warriors, according to a release.

He said that the land of Pune is the birthplace of the ethos of 'Swaraj'. Shah stated that in the 17th century, the voice of 'Swaraj' emerged from Pune, and when the time came for the people to fight for 'Swaraj', against the British, it was Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Maharaj who was the first to demand it. He added that Veer Savarkar, from the land of Maharashtra, set an example demonstrating how much one person can do for their country in a lifetime.

Also Read | 'Seeking Clarity Is Not Misinformation': CM Siddaramaiah Responds to Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on COVID-19 Vaccine Row.

Amit Shah said that while many statues of Peshwa Bajirao have been installed across the country, the most fitting place for a memorial for him is the National Defense Academy (NDA) in Pune. He noted that the future leaders of India's three armed forces are trained in the academy. Shah added that if our future soldiers draw inspiration from Bajirao Peshwa and learn from his life, no one would dare to challenge India's borders for ages to come.

Union Home Minister said that some of the principles of the art of warfare are timeless and eternal. He stated that strategy, speed, dedication, patriotism, and the spirit of sacrifice are what lead armies to victory in war. Shri Shah noted that Bajirao Peshwa fought 41 battles in a span of 20 years and emerged victorious in all of them. He added that the NDA Academy is the most fitting place for the statue of a brave warrior like Bajirao Peshwa, who never allowed defeat to come near him throughout his life.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago' During Ceremonial Event at President's House in Port of Spain (See Pics and Videos).

Amit Shah said that with his skills, strategy, and the help of brave companions, Bajirao Peshwa turned many lost battles into victories. He stated that Bajirao Peshwa destroyed the symbols of slavery wherever they existed and lit the lamp of freedom in their place.

Shah noted that throughout his 20-year tenure, no one ever saw Bajirao Peshwa dismount from his horse. He added that Bajirao Peshwa undertook the construction of Shaniwarwada, implemented water management systems, and fought against many social evils.

The Home Minister said that some people refer to Bajirao Peshwa as a divinely gifted commander, an invincible warrior, and the greatest disciple of Shivaji, Bajirao Peshwa. He emphasised that Bajirao fought all his battles not for himself but for the nation and 'Swaraj'. Shri Shah concluded that Bajirao Peshwa fought every battle for his motherland, religion, and Swaraj, creating an immortal history that no one will be able to replicate for centuries to come.

He said that in his short lifespan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not only established Hindavi Swaraj but also instilled the values of Swaraj in the hearts of the youth. He stated that after Shivaji Maharaj, many individuals carried forward his tradition, ensuring that the flame of Swaraj never gets extinguished. Shri Shah added that if the Peshwas had not continued the fight for independence started by Shivaji Maharaj for 100 years, then the original essence of India would not have been the same as it is today.

Shah said that whenever despair begins to creep into life, the thoughts of young Shivaji Maharaj and Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa come to mind, driving despair far away. He stated that the responsibility of building the India envisioned by Shivaji Maharaj lies with 140 crore Indians. He added that whenever the need arises to preserve Swaraj, our armed forces and leadership will undoubtedly fulfill this duty, with Operation Sindoor being an example of this. Shri Shah said that alongside 'Swaraj', creating a great India was also Chhatrapati's vision--a nation that, by the centenary of independence, stands foremost in every field. He emphasized that there is no better figure in our history than Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa to inspire the effort, dedication, and sacrifice needed to achieve this life goal.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, along with many other dignitaries, were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)