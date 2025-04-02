New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday expressed his support for the Waqf bill and said the opposition is spreading misinformation that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against muslims.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "The Opposition is spreading misinformation that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims only for their own gains...Balasaheb Thackeray had also opposed Waqf. Sanjay Raut is a liar and a puppet of Rahul Gandhi."

Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year.

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said, "This bill needs to be improved because this bill is becoming very old and according to time, there is also a demand that improvements should be made from time to time. So that the public gets benefits and PM Modi's government and PM Modi wants that poor Muslims should get benefits from this bill... Poor Muslims will get benefits from this bill, but Akhilesh Yadav is opposing it; he does not want this."

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "I feel pity on the mentality of those who are opposing this bill... The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is going to work towards the progress of all those people whose rights have been snatched away. This bill was brought in the House in August last year, after which it was sent to the JPC. People from all over India have given their suggestions to the JPC..."

He further added, "If our poor Muslim brothers and sisters benefit from this bill, and their development happens, then I don't understand what these opposition leaders have to object to."

Pyare Khan, Chairman, Maharashtra Minority Commission, said that the Government had taken this step to give rights to poor Muslis.

"Till now, no government has thought about Muslims. If they had thought about it, the condition of Muslims in this country would not have been like this. Now if the government is going to give the rights to the poor Muslims, then we should welcome it and not oppose it," he said. (ANI)

