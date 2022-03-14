New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): As many as four people were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital.

Delhi Fire Service officials had rushed to the spot and given the details.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

