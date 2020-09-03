Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), September 3 (ANI): Additional Superintendent of Police of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and some other police personnel were injured when local residents blocked a road and pelted stones at the police in protest against alleged custodial torture of a man in Rasda on Thursday.

"A woman named Ram Dulari had given a room in her house to her husband's brother's son Panna Rajbhar. She gave a written application to police on Wednesday at Rasda Kotwali to get the room vacated. Police personnel brought Rajbhar and the station house officer (SHO) did the interrogation," said Devendra Nath, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ballia.

He said that later Rajbhar accused the police of custodial torture and misbehaviour and in this connection, the locals blocked the road in Rasda and pelted stones at the police.

"Accused SHO and head constable have been suspended. Additional SP and some policemen are injured. FIR will be registered against people who pelted stones," said the SP. (ANI)

