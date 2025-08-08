Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a significant initiative to raise awareness about bone and joint health, the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, on Friday hosted a walk as part of Bone and Joint Week. The event attracted a gathering, including faculty, junior doctors from the Orthopaedics Department, and members of the community.

The chief patron, Prof. SN Sankhwar, led the event, emphasising the critical importance of bone health, particularly for the elderly. He stated, "Caring for our elders is not just a responsibility; it is a vital aspect of building a healthier nation. Holistic care is essential for their well-being."

Prof. Amit Rastogi addressed the audience regarding this year's theme from the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA), focusing on fall prevention and osteoporosis. He highlighted the increasing prevalence of these issues in the elderly population and urged participants to adopt preventive measures.

Dr. Sanjay Yadav expressed his gratitude to everyone involved and underscored the importance of teamwork in the healthcare sector. He remarked, "It is through collaboration and shared efforts that we can make a meaningful impact on the health of our community."

The event concluded with a commitment from all participants to continue advocating for better bone health and holistic care for the elderly, reinforcing the message that proactive health measures can lead to a healthier future for everyone. (ANI)

