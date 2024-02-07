New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Banasthali Vidyapeeth, a leading university in Rajasthan, is setting up a "Centre for Conscious Leadership", according to a statement.

It will impart training to explore solutions inspired by India's ancient wisdom and literature such as the Hitopadesh, the Panch-Tantra, the Arth Shastra, the Gita and the Ramayan, it said.

The centre is being set up in collaboration with Bodhshala, an institution dedicated to revolutionising education through the integration of "consciousness and dharma" from ancient Indic wisdom, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

"The centre will conduct leadership development programmes and collaborative research in areas such as conscious leadership, ethos in management, culture, self-management, entrepreneurship, skill development, financial literacy, and social and emotional intelligence," it said

It will actively engage with leaders from corporate, bureaucratic and academic sectors, the statement said.

"The collaborative research endeavours will involve faculty members, scholars, industry leaders and participants exploring solutions inspired by Bharat's ancient wisdom and literature like Hitopadesh, Panch-Tantra, Arth Shastra, Gita, Ramayan and more. Bodhshala's commitment lies in fostering a value-based ecosystem for Conscious education, ensuring a harmonious connection between traditional wisdom and modern aspirations," it added.

Bodhshala is run by Himachal Pradesh-based Saadho Sangha Foundation.

