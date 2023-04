New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed who's on a three-day visit to India laid a wreath to the war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Attacks Family With Axe in Neb Sarai Area; Wife Killed, Children Injured.

General Pande and General Ahmed also signed an implementing arrangement for the training of Peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies."

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Pieces in Manesar.

In another tweet, he said, "An Implementing Arrangement for training of Peacekeepers deployed in United Nations #Peacekeeping operations was also signed in presence of both the Chiefs."

In another tweet, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff #COAS, #BangladeshArmy, laid a wreath at National War Memorial #NWM & received a Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock. The General Officer is on a three-day visit to #India."

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also held discussions on issues of bilateral and regional interest, as well as avenues to further build upon the historic defence ties between the armed forces of two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)