Shillong, May 25 (PTI) An illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, working as an electrician in Bengaluru, was arrested in Meghalaya when he was returning home, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a checkpoint was set up at Sohra in East Khasi Hills district on Saturday evening, and the car, in which he was travelling along with two suspected touts, did not stop even after being signalled to, SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Waterlogging in City; AAP Asks Where is PWD Minister, BJP Replies Its MLAs Were on Ground.

After a chase, the car was intercepted near the Seven Sisters falls viewpoint, he said.

The Bangladesh national was identified as Robiul Islam, 32. He did not have any documents to travel in India, the officer said.

Also Read | 38 Years of 'Mr. India': Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhaan Puri Unravels Magic Behind Portrayal of Iconic Mogambo.

He admitted to being a resident of Tengra Khali in Pirojpur in Bangladesh, and told police during interrogation that he worked as an electrician in Bengaluru.

He used the route regularly to travel to Bangladesh and come back to India, the SP said.

The driver of the vehicle and his accomplice, both residents of Ichamati Bazaar -- a few kilometre away from the international border, were arrested on charges of helping the illegal immigrant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)