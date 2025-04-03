New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The South West district of Delhi Police has apprehended a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the city and facilitated his deportation to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) statement.

The individual, identified as Md Sadikur Rahman, a 25-year-old resident of Masukhali Chhatak, Sunamganj, Bangladesh, was found overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. A special drive is being conducted by the authorities to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing unlawfully in the area.

Acting on credible intelligence received from secret informers, the police team detained Rahman in the Mahipalpur area. Upon verification, it was revealed that he had initially arrived in India on a medical visa but continued to stay illegally, shifting between several hotels in Delhi after the expiration of his visa.

Following a thorough enquiry and completion of legal formalities, Rahman was placed in the deportation center at FRRO before being repatriated to Bangladesh.

Earlier on March 30, Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, Atifa and Asma, both 24, who had allegedly been living in India illegally for years. They were found to be residing in the national capital without valid documents or permits.

According to the police, the two individuals had entered India illegally via river routes near the India-Bangladesh border. They traveled to Delhi via local trains and had been staying in various locations to evade detection.

The police have initiated the deportation process with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in New Delhi. This operation is part of a broader drive launched by the East District Police on November 19, 2024, to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Since the commencement of the drive, nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported, police said, adding that they are continuing their efforts to detect more illegal immigrants residing in the district. (ANI)

