New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the national capital in a recent operation and have begun the process of deporting him.

In a recent operation, the RK Puram police arrested Afazuddin Gazi alias Gazi, a 40-year-old Bangladeshi national who hailed from the village Saigura in Dhaka and was residing illegally in the national capital. He was apprehended based on intelligence inputs.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has initiated the deportation process.

As per a release, during early morning patrols on March 13, the team received specific information that the suspect was found roaming inside the village Mohammadpur in RK Puram, to purchase scrap in the market.

Based on this input, team swiftly responded and apprehended the suspect. Upon initial interrogation, he falsely claimed to be a resident of Malda, West Bengal. However, after sustained interrogation and verification, his true identity was revealed as Afazuddin Gazi alias Gazi.

According to the release, during further interrogation, Afazuddin Gazi alias Gazi had in 2022, entered India illegally via Benapole -Petrapole border. He then took a train from Kolkata and reached Delhi.

In Delhi, he worked at various locations, primarily in Old Delhi and was recently working as a ragpicker. He travelled across the city to purchase scrap from different markets and colonies.

Gazi was produced before the FRRO in RK Puram The Deputy Director/FRRO imposed restriction upon his movement in the country under the Foreigners Act, 1948, ordering him to be kept at Sewa Sadan, Shahzada Bagh, Delhi until his deportation process to Bangladesh. (ANI)

