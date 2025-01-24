Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The body of a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and later killed, was recovered from Kalkere lake here on Friday morning, police said.

The woman (28), who worked as a house help, was killed with a boulder and her body was disposed of at Kalkere lake bed in Ramamurthy Nagar, they said.

Also Read | Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024: 10 Opposition MPs Suspended for 'Disrupting' Waqf Bill Discussion in Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that she was sexually assaulted and killed using a boulder. She worked as a maid at an apartment in Kalkere, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections of murder and rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Rajahmundry Airport Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Terminal of Airport Collapses in Andhra Pradesh; Report Sought.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)