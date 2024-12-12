New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Special Judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Patna, has sentenced an individual, to one year and 23 days of rigorous imprisonment (RI) along with fines under the provisions of plead guilty in a bank fraud case.

As per the agency release, the accused Yogender Prasad was found guilty of conspiring to prepare bogus and forged bank guarantees in favour of government entities.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 19, 1994, against the accused on allegations that Subedar Pandey and Co of Aurangabad entered a criminal conspiracy with other unknown persons during the period 1987-90, the release said.

In pursuance thereof, they dishonestly and fraudulently prepared seven bogus and forged bank guarantees in favour of the Executive Engineer, Minor Distribution Div. No.3, Mango Jamshedpur and one forged bank guarantee in favour of Executive Engineer, Kharkai Dam Div., No.1, Icha Chaliyama, Singhbhum, it said further.

Following an investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in 1994, naming Duryodhan Tanti (the then Branch Manager at Amas Branch, Gaya), Subedar Pandey of Subedar Pandey and Co., and Yogender Prasad.

Tanti was sentenced in 2017 after confessing to his involvement in the case, receiving a sentence of one and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine. However, Subedar Pandey passed away, leading to the abatement of charges against him.

The trial of Yogender Prasad was separated from that of the other accused. On December 11, 2024, Prasad filed a petition seeking to plead guilty. His confession was recorded by the court, which convicted him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, of 1988, the release mentioned.

In addition to the imprisonment, Prasad was also fined Rs 1,000 under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC, and Rs 500 under Section 471, with an additional fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 120-B read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

