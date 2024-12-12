Dausa, December 12: A 5-year-old boy died after being stuck in a 150-feet borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, as officials launched an extensive rescue operation which lasted over 3 days.

The child fell in a 150 feet deep borewell while playing on December 9. A rescue operation was quickly launched to extricate him. Dausa: Race Against Time To Save 5-Year-Old Aryan Stuck Into 150-Feet Borewell in Rajasthan for More Than 50 Hours.

Child Dies After Being Trapped in 150-Feet Deep Borewell in Dausa

#WATCH | Deepak Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Government District Hospital Dausa says, " The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible...we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead" https://t.co/ixiCmYgJug pic.twitter.com/M1uOoaGbgU — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

The child was pulled out of the borewell in an unconscious state on Wednesday night and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The Chief Medical Officer in Dausa said that multiple attempts were made to resuscitate him but all went in vain.

"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible...we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Dausa CMO. Earlier Wednesday, according to District Collector Devendra Kumar, the rescue officials had to bring in a second machine for the operations after the first one had broken down. Dausa: 5-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Borewell Remains Stuck, Piling Rig Machine Brought To Dig 150-Feet Deep Tunnel To Rescue Him (Watch Video).

"The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar said.

