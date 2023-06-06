New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bar Council of England and Wales & Law Society of England and Wales for an exchange programme of lawyers and law students for the mutual exchange of training and learning amongst each other's jurisdiction.

Under the MoU, the Bar Council of India has been authorized to recommend some young lawyers to the Law Society and to the Bar Council of England & Wales to provide opportunities for training and learning in International Law Firms, good Law Offices and in English Law Courts.

However, the lawyers recommended by the Bar Council of India shall have no right to practice in the UK in terms of the MOU.

The purpose is only to facilitate an opportunity of learning and gain experience in both jurisdictions. In a similar manner, selected law students will be recommended by BCI for undergoing internships in the Bar bodies of the UK, stated BCI's press statement.

The MoU further provides for extending training facilities to the solicitors & barristers of England and Wales. Such trainee solicitors & barristers shall not be allowed to practice in any form in India under the terms of the MOU and the 90 days programme shall only be confined to training and learning only.

BCI Chairman Manan Mishra has said that this MoU will go a long way in fostering the exchange of legal acumen skills, training, and ideas between the legal fraternity of both countries and Indian lawyers will be benefitted.

They will gain expertise in the field of International Arbitrations, and get opportunities to attend offices of reputed International Law Firms and offices of renowned solicitors and barristers.

BCI will sponsor/recommend only selected meritorious, deserving advocates who normally are unable to afford in availing of such avenues.

In a historic meeting held in London in the Meeting Hall of the Law Society of Englandand Wales this MoU was signed on June 5, 2023, by the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, the President of the Bar Council of England and Wales as well as President of Law Society of England and Wales.

In the course of the meeting, the Chairman of BCI, Manan Kumar Mishra informed the delegates that the regulations regarding entry of foreign lawyers in India needed certain crucial changes.

The opinion of foreign bodies will also be welcomed on this issue.

He added that very soon the necessary changes will be made in the regulations and the registration of foreign lawyers & law firms will start only thereafter.

Vice-Chairman S Prabakaran stated that BCI had received representations from Indian Law Firms and a section of the Indian Bar. (ANI)

