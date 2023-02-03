Patna (Bihar) [India], February 3 (ANI): Members of the Bihar Administrative Services Association on Friday wore black badges on Friday in protest against bureaucrat KK Pathak for allegedly using abusive language against government officials in a meeting.

Pathak's "abusive" video did rounds on social media.

"We will also hold a three-minute of silence against the abusive IAS officer," Sunil Tiwari, General Secretary of Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) said.

The BASA on Thursday filed a complaint against IAS officer KK Pathak and demanded his removal from the post after he allegedly used abusive language against government officials in a meeting.

A video of the meeting, date of which could not be confirmed, went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, IAS KK Pathak who is the Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), can be seen using abusive language against government officials.

Tiwari while speaking to ANI said, "This person is of unsound mind. Even our Constitution says that people of such mindset should never be offered administrative positions."

"We demand rustication of KK Pathak. He used abusive words. We have submitted a memorandum to the authorities against him. We demand an enquiry into the matter by the respective authorities. The officer who is using this kind of language should be immediately sacked," he added. (ANI)

