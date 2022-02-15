Raipur, Feb 15 (PTI) To promote selling-cum-marketing of coffee being cultivated in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar region, the state government is going to open Bastar Cafe in Raipur and Delhi.

"Soon the Bastar Cafe, which is currently operational in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, is going to have its footprint in Raipur and Delhi," officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Allows Future Retail To Move Delhi High Court To Seek Resumption of NCLT Proceedings Over Its Rs 27,513 Crore Transaction With Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

The move is aimed at promoting the sale and marketing of coffee being cultivated in the Bastar region. For the marketing of coffee produced in Bastar, the government is going to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private companies, the officials said.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of Chhattisgarh Tea-Coffee Board chaired by the state's Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Ravindra Choubey.

Also Read | EV Maker Okinawa Autotech Commences Operations at Second Manufacturing Plant in India.

Meanwhile, the minister has directed the officials concerned, to prepare a project after conducting a survey so that cultivation of coffee could be promoted. The minister also assured of ensuring the installation of a machine for the processing of harvested coffee beans through DMF (District Mineral Foundation) fund.

Production from Coffee plantation carried out in 20 acres land in Bastar Darbha area has been started.

In the first phase, eight quintal coffee has been harvested and the produce is being used in Bastar Cafe, wherein two kg coffee is being consumed in a day.

In 2021, the plantation of coffee was carried out on 55 acres of land at Darbha. As per the proposed plan, the plantation of coffee in Bastar district will be carried out in a total of 5,108 acres. The preparation for coffee plantation in 245 acres of land has been completed by Agricultural College Jagdalpur.

During his recent visit to Raipur for laying the foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti and launch a financial assistance scheme of the state government for landless labourers of rural area, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had suggested Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to make Bastar Cafe an international brand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)