Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): Bathinda Police on Sunday carried out a bulldozer action and demolished the residences of two drug smugglers in the Dhobiana Basti area of Bathinda.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jasmeet Singh stated that the demolition was part of efforts to take down the properties of Manjeet Kaur and Jassi, both of whom have pending cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The District Administration has identified two houses, and police help was asked to maintain the law & order for which we have come to Dhobiana Basti today... The two houses on which the demolition drive is going on belong to Manjeet Kaur, who has 10 NDPS cases against him, and Jassi, who also has NDPS cases against him," Singh told ANI.

Earlier on June 16, Bathinda Police had carried out a similar bulldozer action in the same locality to demolish two houses, which were deemed illegal by the Civil Department. These properties were linked to five NDPS cases, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh.

"Today, we reached Dhobiana Basti to demolish two houses that were declared illegal by the Civil Department. The duty magistrate had requested police force deployment, for which the Civil Lines Police Station and the Reserve Force were mobilised to maintain law and order at the site. One of the houses belongs to Rajrani. Both properties have a total of five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases registered against them, related to the sale of heroin..." Singh told ANI.

On May 22, the Punjab Police demolished the illegal properties of two smugglers constructed on the Panchayat's land in Amritsar. The illegal property was constructed by Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias, currently in jail for peddling drugs.

SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have ordered the police to take stringent action against those who make wealth through the drug trade.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "We have received orders from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav that strict action should be taken against those who make wealth through the drug trade. Today, in the Dharar village, action is being taken on the properties of Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias Satta."He said that the revenue department informed that this property was built on the lands belonging to the Panchayat.

"We received information from the revenue department that the properties are constructed on illegal land, land of the Panchayat. The notice was given to their family to prove legality, and when it failed, we took the action," he said. (ANI)

