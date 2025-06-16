New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on pleas challenging notices issued for demolition of alleged illegal properties in Batla House area of Okhla in South East Delhi.

Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing the arguments of counsel for the petitioners and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The bench was dealing with petitions moved on behalf of Heena Parveen, Jinat Kausar, Rukhsana Begam and Nihal Fatima etc.

Advocates Sonica Ghosh, Anurag Saksena and Gurmukh Dass Kohli appeared for Heena Parveen and others.

It was submitted that DDA has issued Generic notice, there is no clear demarcation of properties fall in Khasra Number 279. All properties are not illegal in this khasra.

On the other hand, standing counsel for DDA opposed the pleas. The petitions are of June 6 and affidavits are of June 3.

Counsel for Petitioners submitted that they are living here for a long time. They purchased it from the builder. It was also submitted that there is an order to demolish illegal properties on 2 bigha and ten biswa. There are 34 Bighas of land in khasra number 279. All properties are not illegal there.

In the matter of Nihal Fatima and others, the DDA submitted that there is no title documents. Documents were executed during the pendency and passing of order.

The counsel for petitioner submitted that they are living there since 1980-82. The notices are generic, nothing specific. The document was in Urdu and Farsi; they have got translated later on. Since 30 years people are living there.

Earlier, the high court had already granted protection to some residents of Batla House who approached the High Court against the notices issued by the DDA. (ANI)

