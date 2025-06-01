New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India and Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, has strongly condemned the arrest of law student Sharmishtha Panoli.

He through a statement issued stated that, her detention over a now-deleted social media video--despite her immediate apology--has sparked outrage, with Mishra denouncing it as a grave miscarriage of justice and a direct attack on freedom of expression.

Mishra asserted that the Bengal government and Kolkata Police have repeatedly demonstrated selective enforcement of the law, targeting individuals from specific communities while overlooking more serious offences committed by others.

He pointed to historical injustices in West Bengal, such as the Marichjhanpi massacre, Nandigram violence, and politically motivated killings, as evidence of systemic failures in the state's justice system. Recent incidents, including the Murshidabad riots, further exemplify what he termed "appeasement politics," where the state shields perpetrators of violence against certain groups while swiftly punishing those who express dissent.

He also criticised the government's opposition to Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror initiative, questioning its priorities in safeguarding innocent lives.

Mishra stressed that Sharmishtha's case highlights the continued persecution of individuals based on selective outrage and political bias, stating that a mere misstep in the choice of words does not warrant such severe legal action.

Calling for immediate intervention, Mishra urged the West Bengal government and police to uphold the principles of democracy by ensuring equal protection under the law. He demanded Sharmishtha Panoli's swift release, a fair trial, and an end to the double standards that have long plagued the state's judicial system.

Law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli was taken into custody by Kolkata Police in Gurugram on Friday night after facing intense backlash over a video she shared earlier this month. The now-deleted footage allegedly featured communally sensitive language and remarks that sparked outrage online and led to legal proceedings.

