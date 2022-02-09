Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday slammed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the TPCC chief, while addressing media in Delhi, called PM Modi "illiterate" and said that "Modi doesn't know ABCD". Reacting to the comments made by TPCC Chief, Rao warned Reddy and asked him to be within his limits.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader said, "the parties that lost the confidence of the people, parties that don't know the procedure on how to rule this country, the parties that lost the ground are talking against PM Modi on how he became Prime Minister. They are also saying that he doesn't know ABCD and calling him illiterate and using words like lower caste (caste), these are the words used by TPCC president Revanth Reddy."

"PM Modi was declared the Prime Minister in 2014 through the electoral process, people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have given the mandate by giving BJP a majority of 273 seats. After five years of his rule, PM Modi got 303 seats. As per the constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar, PM Modi was elected as the prime minister twice. He was not nominated but elected by the people's mandate," said Rao.

The BJP leader further alleged that the TPCC chief called him 'Neech jati' (lower caste). "Earlier Manishankar Iyer did the same mistake before the 2014 elections calling him Neech Jaati and now where is he? Ahmed Patel also did the same mistake and where is he," he stated.

"The language used by Revanth Reddy is unparliamentary language, Prime Minister never used aggressive words against your party and PM Modi's dialogue was completely based on principles and basis of ideology. Revanth reddy needs to be in his limits and talk, if you want to abuse the principles of party you can but not the individuals, be in your limits, this is my warning to Revanth Reddy," he added. (ANI)

