Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Police in Srinagar on Sunday advised residents to take precautions and stay indoors after a wild bear and its cub were seen roaming in the city, officials said here.

The bears were first spotted in Rajbagh and then in Lal Mandi, where they reportedly injured a person, the officials said.

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but the forest department personnel haven't been able to locate them yet, they said.

