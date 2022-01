New Delhi, January 31: Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that plenty of opportunities exists for India.

"Today the budget session is starting, I welcome all of you and all the respected MPs across the country in this budget session. In today's global scenario, plenty of opportunities exists for India. In this budget session, India's economic progress, vaccination campaign in India, vaccine made in India is creating confidence in the whole world," the Prime Minister said while addressing the media persons.

The Prime Minister hoped that all MPs will indulge in constructive discussion in the Budget Session. "I hope that all respected MPs, political parties will definitely help in taking the country on the path of progress by having a constructive discussion with an open mind," the Prime Minister said. Budget Session 2022: Medicines at Low Prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra A Great Move By Govt, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

"This budget session in a way draws the blueprint for the whole year, so it is very important. As much as we make this budget session more fruitful with full commitment, the coming year will also become a huge opportunity to take us to new economic heights," the Prime Minister said.

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm. Sitharaman will present her fourth Budget on February 1, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)