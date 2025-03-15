Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad on Saturday. He said that Begumpet Railway station would be run by women personnel and dedicated to them.

The renovation works are being carried out under the Indian Railways' Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

G Kishan Reddy said, "Railway developmental activities is being carried out rapidly. During Mahakumbh more than 40 crore people travelled by train to witness the event. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, more than 1000 railway stations are being redeveloped to match the standard of airports. Around 40 old railway stations are being remodelled in Telangana. Secunderabad station is being revamped after spending Rs 720 crores.

He further said that In Hyderabad PM Modi haf inaugurated new Railway terminal at Cherlapalli.

"Around Rs 32 thousand crores are being spent to develop 22 new railway tracks in Telangana. Free Wi-Fi services will be made available in all railway stations. These development works will increase the passenger holding capacity of the railway stations. In the Begumpet Railway station, all railway personnel will exclusively be women and it is dedicated to them," he added.

Earlier in January after the inauguration of Cherlapalli Railway Terminal, Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the terminal would play a big role in the development of Telangana.

G Kishan Reddy said, "The Cherlapalli Railway Terminal has been inaugurated and it will play a big role in the development of Telangana. The traffic inside cities like Hyderabad will be reduced. There is no need to come to Hyderabad. Passengers can get down from the train and travel to their villages from the outskirts. I thank PM Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw." (ANI)

